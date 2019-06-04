Drury Lane Sets Cast For AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Ten strangers meet on a clandestine island. Each holds a murderous secret. Who will pay the ultimate price? Drury Lane Theatre announces casting for the edge-of-your-seat murder mystery And Then There Were None, written by Agatha Christie and directed by Jessica Fisch. And Then There Were None runs July 12 September 1, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m.

The cast of And Then There Were None includes Cher lvarez (Vera Clayton), Matt DeCaro (Justice Wargrave), Jennifer Engstrom (Mrs. Rogers), Marilyn Dodds Frank (Emily Brent), Casey Hoekstra (Fred Narracott), Paul-Jordan Jansen (William Blore), Zachary Keller (Anthony Marston), David Kortemeier (Doctor Armstrong), Yousof Sultani (Philip Lombard), Paul Tavianini (Thomas Rogers), and Bruce Young (General Mackenzie).

As the ten guests of the mysterious U. N. Owen start dying one by one, no one knows who to trust. Alliances are made and broken, and with no way off the uninhabited island, safety is a dangerous illusion. Based on the best-selling novel by murder mystery master Agatha Christie, And Then There Were None elicits tension, fear, and the macabre to weave a tale that captivates audiences until the final curtain.

The creative team for And Then There Were None includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Driscoll Otto (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Claire Moores (wig design), and Kate DeVore (dialect coach). Larry Baker is the Production Stage Manager.

And Then There Were None is rated PG-13.





