Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret

The critically-acclaimed celebration of Broadway warms up Chicago's winter in this limited engagement.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 1 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre Photo 3 Cast Announced for BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre
Robbie Fairchild, Ricky Ubeda & More to Star in Justin Peck & Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLI Photo 4 Robbie Fairchild, Ricky Ubeda & More to Star in Justin Peck & Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE

Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret

Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Returns To Chicago In THE BROADS' WAY With Gidget Galore At Venus Cabaret

Fruit Wine Productions has announced the return of “RuPaul's Drag Race's” Ginger Minj to Chicago with Gidget Galore in The Broads' Way, January 18 - January 28, 2024 at Mercury Theater Chicago's The Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport Ave. Press opening is Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. with a performance schedule of Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 - $75 and on sale now at MercuryTheaterChicago.com or by calling the box 773.360.7365.

Longtime collaborators Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore invite audiences on a musical journey through some of the best Broadway shows that have ever graced The Great White Way.  This all-live singing, comedic show was a smash hit in Provincetown and is now heading to the Windy City. During its 2023 summer run The Broads' Way was hailed as “...an impressive theatrical presentation that, from beginning to end, is seamless, never missing a beat.” (Provincetown Magazine) and  “a feel-good extravaganza with all the physical humor and sight gags that add up to a great drag show.” (Provincetown Independant).

ABOUT GINGER MINJOriginally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on “RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7.” As a fan-favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for “Drag Race All Stars 2” and made it to the top 3 of “All Stars 6.” She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed “Dumplin” for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series “AJ & The Queen,” and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie,  “Hocus Pocus 2.” Minj can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva. You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, memoir/cookbook, “Southern Fried Sass.”

Gidget Galore has been a professional Orlando female impersonator since 2006. Galore has enjoyed entertaining the night club circuit, corporate galas, public (and private) events and, most recently, was honored by the Mayor of Orlando with his Matching Grant as the hostess of “Drag Queen Story Hour” reading to the wonderful youngsters of Orlando at the gay and lesbian center. She has also worked on the wardrobe team for entertainers including Donna Summer, Diana DeGarmo and The Jacksons. She has even created fabulous looks for the one and only Ginger Minj for “Ru Paul's Drag Race.”

Fruit Wine Productions is an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated production company based out of Orlando, Florida. They are known for their live stage productions of "The Golden Gals Live!,” "The Munsterz" and "Gilligan'z Island.” 

Fruit Wine Productions is proud to announce the return of “RuPaul's Drag Race's” Ginger Minj to Chicago with Gidget Galore in The Broads' Way, January 18 - January 28, 2024 at Mercury Theater Chicago's The Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport Ave. Press opening is Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. with a performance schedule of Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 - $75 and on sale now at MercuryTheaterChicago.com or by calling the box 773.360.7365.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference Photo
Illinois Theater Association to Launch Inaugural PIANO Conference

The Illinois Theater Association has unveiled its groundbreaking Professional Interviews, Auditions & Networking Opportunities (PIANO) Conference.

2
Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January Photo
Trap Door Theatre to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN in January

Trap Door Theatre presents 'Mother Courage and her Children,' a boisterous and musical production of Bertolt Brecht's classic play.

3
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024 Photo
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Chicago Theatre in 2024

MSG Entertainment, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced today that the fan-favorite PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will return to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, and on Sunday, March 17, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM and 2:00PM.

4
Chicago Childrens Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Through December 31 Photo
Chicago Children's Theatre Extends THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY TEA PARTY Through December 31

Chicago Children's Theatre has extended its production of The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party through December 31. Don't miss this festive and interactive experience for the whole family!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manuel Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
BIG LOVE in Chicago BIG LOVE
Chicago Dramatists (2/16-3/17)
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Alice Millar Chapel (12/17-12/17)
A Johnny Mathis Christmas in Chicago A Johnny Mathis Christmas
Rosemont Theatre (12/11-12/09)
Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas in Chicago Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas
Studebaker Theatre (11/15-12/31)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in Chicago Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
McAninch Arts Center (11/16-12/16)
Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol in Chicago Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol
Writer's Theatre (11/16-12/24)
Always Olivia in Chicago Always Olivia
Raue Center For The Arts (5/11-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You