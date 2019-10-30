Donna Vivino Stars In NEXT TO NORMAL At Bristol Riverside Theatre, Beginning Tomorrow!

Broadway's Donna Vivino Stars in Bristol Riverside Theatre production of the Tony award winning musical, "Next To Normal."

This Tony and Pulitzer winning musical drama about a family coming apart at its center runs October 29 to November 24, 2019. Opening Night is Thursday, October 31 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $15-$55 and are available online at www.brtstage.org, at the theatre's box office, or over the phone at 215-785-0100.



Donna Vivino, a New York theatre veteran who has appeared on Broadway stages since she was eight years old, is playing Diana, the mother at the center of this rock musical. She played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway and during Wicked's first national tour. Many theatre fans heard and saw her as the original Young Cosette in "Les Miserables" on Broadway. She is featured on the cast recording singing "Castle on A Cloud." She starred on Broadway in "Fame Becomes Me" with Martin Short and she was also on Broadway in "Hairspray" and "Saturday Night Fever." Vivino plays Serena Maxwell in the Broadway World web-series "Submissions Only" (streaming on Stage Network). Film/TV Credits also include: The Sopranos, All My Children, Hometown, A Gifted Man, as well as dozens of national commercials and voice-overs. This past summer, Donna appeared in the NYC premiere of the one-woman musical "Waiting For Johnny Depp.) (Outstanding Performance Award - Rave Theatre Festival).

One of Broadway's biggest and most compelling hits, "Next to Normal" won three Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for its searing rock score written by Tom Kitt with a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The musical is a heartbreaking, humorous and unflinchingly authentic look at a seemingly normal modern family struggling with the effects of bipolar disorder. The story centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. This emotionally powerful musical features original songs by Kitt (American Idiot) that have become musical theater standards, including "I Miss the Mountains," "You Don't Know," and "Superboy and the Invisible Girl."

Donna's current CD, recorded with her siblings, Natalia and Antonia, DNA, is being heard on radio, and recieving positive reviews. It is a collection of Broadway covers, pop covers (including Donna's stunning version of the Madanna hit "Live To Tell," mixed with several originals written by Natalia.) It is distributed by Blujazz and available on the Vivino family label, VivTone.



For additional information, please visit www.donnavivino.com or www.vivinosisters.com





