Disney's THE LION KING Returns To Chicago

By popular demand, Disney's The Lion King will return to Chicago for the first time since 2023, where the production played a sold-out run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. This three-week return engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre begins Friday, October 3, 2025 and plays through Sunday, October 19, 2025. Individual tickets for The Lion King will go on sale to the general public later this year.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 22 years, and during that time has welcomed over 23 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

