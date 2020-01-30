Diggy Moreland Named Bachelor in Chicago for THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE

Broadway In Chicago, MagicSpace Entertainment and Producers Mark Swanhart and Guy Phillips have announced that Diggy Moreland has been named The Bachelor for The Bachelor Live on Stage which will play Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph) on March 14, 2020. Due to popular demand, The Bachelor Live on Stage, co-hosted by fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, has added a 3PM matinee show.

Having spent his entire life in Illinois - Diggy Moreland is the perfect Chicago bachelor! He loves fashion, has a Masters degree and speaks Spanish and is looking for someone who is spontaneous and up for an adventure - which sounds like the perfect scenario for meeting and getting to know 10 women LIVE on stage on March 14th.

The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of "Bachelor" drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with rose ceremonies.

Each stage show will introduce one lucky hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he's most compatible with.

And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.

It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite TV show in one unforgettable evening! The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.

The tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which already includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, currently airing its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent" to the live stage. "The Bachelor" franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, and are executive produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner.

National Tour Presenting Sponsor Kendra Scott will be bringing exciting surprises and experiences to Bachelor Nation on and off the live stage. To name a few, Kendra Scott will be hosting a launch party with Ben and Becca, pre-show parties in their local stores, ticket giveaways, pop-up shops in select cities throughout the National Tour, and ending with a finale party in Austin, Texas. Follow along on Kendra Scott's social channels (@kendrascott) for more details and exclusive content from the tour.

Fans can visit bachelorliveonstage.com/apply as of today to apply for a chance to be a part of the journey on stage when the show comes to their hometown.

Follow The Bachelor Live on Stage (#BachelorLiveOnStage, #BachelorLive, #BachelorOnStage) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for the 3PM and 8PM performances of The Bachelor Live on Stage are now on-sale and range in price from $25 - $80 with a select number of premium Meet & Greet seating packages for purchase. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





