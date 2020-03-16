Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young & More to Star in Live-Stream Fundraiser Thursday Night

With nearly all of Chicago's theatre productions shuttered, one of the first fundraisers primarily aimed at a streaming audience is being put together by The Beautiful City Project, a Chicago-based musical theatre company that exists solely as a fundraising arm for local charities and non-profits.

This live stream-only event will be simultaneously cast on The Beautiful City Project's Facebook and Instagram accounts, and will be a fundraiser for Chicago organization Season of Concern, to help artists most in need from the recent upending of the theatre landscape in Chicago.

Featuring American Idol & Broadway Alums Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young (who were in town for the new HIT HER WITH THE SKATES at The Royal George Theatre), the evening will also feature a starry Chicago cast of Broadway veterans, multi-Jeff Award-Winners and a diverse crop of local favorites.

Performers include Justin Brill, Donica Lynn, Angela Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Jenna Coker-Jones, Matt Crowle, Katherine Lee Bourne, Jacquelyne Jones, Erin Parker, Erica Evans, Jeremy Peter Johnson, Brianna Borger, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Leryn Turlington, Will Skrip, Lucy Godinez, Gabriel Mudd, David Fiorello.

The event will be hosted by Jeff Award-Winner Lorenzo Rush, Jr.

The stream begins at 7:30pm on Thursday Evening at 7:30 CST (8:30 on the East Coast), and is completely free, with a suggested donation to Season of Concern, using a link from the feed.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

More information can be found on their website: www.thebeautifulcityproject.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You