Denny Svehla Presents The Life And Songs Of Neil Diamond At Metropolis

Denny Svehla celebrates The Life and Songs of Neil Diamond at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 23, 2022.



Emerging from the elite Chicago music scene in Illinois, Award-Winning Neil Diamond tribute artist Denny Svehla began hitting the ground running in the music realm in 1999, and since that time has manifested into one of the most versatile and multifaceted tribute acts to hit the stage.



Projecting his own signature stylization to a very familiar sound, Denny's baritone vocal approach and reminiscence of Neil himself has become a stand-out around the country and one of the most sought after acts since he started gracing venues & events nation-wide over the last 20 years. Comprised as a one-man show, he performed an exceptional high-attendance 89-city US Tour, "Neil Diamond Story", and garnered critical acclaim and positive reception throughout every city the tour was booked.



With Neil Diamond being his core inspiration, Denny's musical merit also stems from a vast array of other prominent artist influences that include Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Willie Nelson, Josh Groban, Dean Martin, Ray Charles and Jim Croce. Denny also won an award for Best Cover/Folk Song in 2016 for the song "Diamond Mountain".



Along with Denny's eight member band "The All Night Long Show Band" makes this a must see show!



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



The Life and Songs of Neil Diamond will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00- 4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.

