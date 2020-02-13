Denise La Grassa Quartet is Coming to Buddy Guy's Legends With Free Show

Critically-acclaimed Chicagoland singer, songwriter and keyboardist Denise La Grassa will perform her music with her quartet of John Kregor (guitar), Kurt Shelby (bass) and James Sims (drums), at Buddy Guy's Legends, the world's premiere blues club, to commemorate Women's History Month. La Grassa released her first live CD Rockin' in the Castle Theater in September 2019 to join her other jazz CDs, April Dreams and The Blues Ain't a Color, the soundtrack to her one woman show of the same name. Performance previews are at DeniseLaGrassa.com.

La Grassa's sound is grounded in jazz, soul, R&B and pop, citing inspiration from Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Charlie Parker and Sarah Vaughan. In addition to her solo shows, she has performed with The Second City Touring Company, and has won three Emmy Awards for producing Wild Chicago and ArtBeat Chicago, as well as other nominations for WTTW and WILL TV work. As a music educator, she heads Lincoln College's Contemporary Jazz Studies program.

The free concert is on Friday, March 6, 5:30-8 p.m., at Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL 60605, 312-427-1190. The club is accessible via the Red Line L Harrison stop; 146, 2, 6 Bus; METRA UP-N & UP-NW.





