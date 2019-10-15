Deeply Rooted Hires Jacquelyn Smiley Robinson as Managing Director

Deeply Rooted Productions (DRP), the umbrella organization of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT), has appointed Jacquelyn Smiley Robinson as managing director, effective October 7, 2019. She joins a leadership team including Co-Founder and Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, and Rehearsal Director Joshua L. Ishmon.



As managing director, Robinson is responsible for providing oversight and management of the organization's day-to-day operations, developing and implementing the strategic plan, and working closely with the board of directors to ensure fiscal health. She and Jeff are jointly responsible for realizing DRDT's goals for artistic excellence, diversified and authentic creativity, fiscal viability, arts leadership cultivation, and community and relationship building. She provides direct oversight of the organization's finance, operations, marketing, fundraising, programs, and board relations functions.



"Jackie's passion for dance, leadership vision, and business acumen make her a welcome addition to the team," said Jeff. "Her appointment is an important step toward expanding the company's institutional vision. This is a joyous occasion!"



Robinson has been an active member of the Chicago business, civic, and arts communities. She serves on the Women's Board of The Goodman Theatre where she is chair of programs. She is also active with the Chicago Foundation for Women, the Women's Network of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Oak Park League of Women Voters. Robinson has many years of experience in corporate finance and strategic planning and development through her career with the Ameritech Corporation and the Consulate General of Canada. She has always nurtured a passion for the arts and is the proud mother of two daughters who themselves are pursuing careers in the arts. Robinson has earned an MBA, an MA in French language and literature, and an MA in teaching and education. She is excited to bring her skills, talents, and passion to the Deeply Rooted team.



"I am thrilled and honored to be part of such an exciting and wonderfully creative organization," said Robinson. "I look forward to the opportunity to expand Deeply Rooted's reach and impact in the Chicago arts community and beyond."

DRDT next offers its fall season, "Reaffirmed/Reimagined," December 13-15 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on the University of Chicago campus, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago. The programs feature classic revivals, company repertoire and a preview of a collaboration with gospel artist Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers. Tickets are available at (312) 795-9777 or visit reaffirmed-reimagined.eventbrite.com.



Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) is rooted in traditions of modern, contemporary and African dance, as well as storytelling, in universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Collaborating with nationally renowned choreographers across the spectrum of modern, ballet and African dance, DRDT presents work that reflects eclectic voices in contemporary life.



Deeply Rooted's programs are partially supported by the Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Arts Work Fund and Smart Growth program of the Chicago Community Trust, Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks Program, Ginger Farley Charitable Fund at the Chicago Community Foundation, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, International Association of Blacks in Dance, Martha Struthers Farley and Donald C. Farley Jr. Family Foundation, Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation and the Deeply Rooted Family of Friends. Special thanks to Ballet Chicago, Chicago Dancemakers Forum, Chicago Community Trust, Chicago Park District, Reva and David Logan Center and St. Benedict the African Church for their partnership and support.



For more information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You