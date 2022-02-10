Deeply Rooted Expands Dance Education To The Mac On Chicago's South Side

Building upon its successful Dance Education program, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is adding a new location for new and existing curriculum, in addition to its original location at Ballet Chicago in downtown Chicago. Classes and workshops at the new Mayfair Arts Center (MAC), 8701 S. Bennett Avenue, Chicago, run March 5-April 25, with a culminating Up Close and Personal sharing on Saturday, May 1, 2022 (subject to change). Registration is open at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.



Classes at the MAC offer students introductory instruction in ballet, modern, hip-hop, and African-based techniques and repertory workshops led by members of Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team, company members, and guest choreographers and instructors. The program fosters personal and artistic growth through a curriculum that develops technical skill and performance readiness. The curriculum also features The Continuum, a series of guided conversations on self-awareness and personal growth informed by each participant's creativity and artistic process. Program Divisions include Tiny Tots for ages 3-6, Pre-Teens for ages 7-12, Teens for ages 13-17, and Mature H.O.T Women at the MAC and Men Moving Workshop for ages 25 and up, with male mentorship opportunities for ages 10-17.



Also launching at the MAC is Deeply Rooted's Creative Communities program, which aims to awaken citizen artists to their individual and collective creativity. The first offering under the Creative Communities banner is the Story-Bridge Community Performance Workshops, which provide instruction in movement, acting, and voice as a build-up to large-cast plays performed by citizen artists-ordinary people of every age, race, and socioeconomic background. Story-Bridge Community Performance Workshops center on cultivating community for social synergy; participants share an organic process of S.P.A.C.E.-Story, Performance, Affinity, Conversation, and Engagement-a methodology co-created by Dr. Richard Geer and the team at Community Performance International, of which Deeply Rooted Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff is a member.



As part of Deeply Rooted's goal to strengthen its presence on Chicago's South Side, a Deeply Rooted Master Class Tour will feature free classes throughout the Chicago area, in conjunction with the launch of programs at the MAC and the anticipated opening of the company's South Side Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities in winter 2024. To schedule a master class, contact Deeply Rooted Programs Manager Tiana Thompson (tiana@deeplyrootedproductions.org).

Story-Bridge Workshops are free, but Deeply Rooted welcomes donations by visiting deeplyrooteddancetheater.kindful.com/.

For online registration and information, visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.