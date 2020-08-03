Dance For Life 2020 Announces Finale Plans

Chicago Dancers United (CDU) has finalized details for the finale of Dance for Life 2020: United as One, a digital event taking place August 10-15 through CDU's website, chicagodancersunited.org. Dance for Life 2020: United as One is presented in partnership with Optum.

The culminating virtual event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 15-the original date for the 29th anniversary of Dance for Life scheduled at the Auditorium Theatre-features a World Premiere choreographed by Hanna Brictson in response to COVID-19, performed by dancers from throughout the Chicago area. Serving as hosts for the evening are Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues, co-hosts of NBC Chicago's program Chicago Today. The finale event also features a Dance for Life highlights reel, remarks by a representative from Optum, details about resources available from The Dancers' Fund, information about the 30th anniversary of Dance for Life in 2021, and more. Donors of $20 or more receive a link to "attend" this finale celebration.

Each day from August 10 through 14, CDU will highlight several videos of DFL performances from the past 29 years. Although these videos will be available at no charge, dance supporters and enthusiasts who donate $20 or more will receive a daily email with links to the videos, along with background on the works themselves. Videos will remain available on the CDU website and social media pages for a limited time. The lineup is as follows:

Partner Companies

Giordano Dance Chicago: Tossed Around choreographed by Ray Mercer, DFL 2018

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: The 40s choreographed by Lou Conte, DFL 2018

The Joffrey Ballet: Round of Angels choreographed by Gerald Arpino, DFL 2016

Current and past companies

Hanna Brictson and Dancers: My Darling choreographed by Hanna Brictson, DFL 2018

Chicago Dance Crash: Freshly Served choreographed by Jessica Deahr, DFL 2018

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater: Bolero choreographed by Dame Libby Komaiko, DFL 2010

Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre: Oh, Mary Don't You Weep choreographed by Joseph Holmes, DFL 1992

Luna Negra Dance Theater: Bate (excerpt) choreographed by Fernando Melo, DFL 2012

Muntu Dance Theatre: Djon Don Wolosodon choreographed by Marie Basse-Wiles, DFL 1995

River North Dance Chicago: Eva (excerpts) choreographed by Frank Chaves, DFL 2014

Thodos Dance Chicago: Getting There choreographed by Melissa Thodos, DFL 2013

Trinity Irish Dance Company: Curran Event choreographed by Sean Curran, DFL 2001

Visceral Dance Chicago: Impetere choreographed by Nick Pupillo, DFL 2014

Past DFL finales

I've Got A Life choreographed by Harrison McEldowney and Jeremy Plummer, DFL 2010

Stand by Me choreographed by Randy Duncan, DFL 2015

Dance for Life brings Chicago's dance community together thanks to dancers who generously donate their time, energy, and artistry to support The Dancers' Fund , which provides financial assistance to dance company professionals diagnosed with a critical health need. The Fund has been temporarily expanded to help support dance community members who need financial assistance with routine medical expenses due to the pandemic. Dance for Life also supports two partner agencies: AIDS Foundation Chicago , which mobilizes diverse communities across Illinois living with HIV, and the American Cancer Society , which is leading the fight for a world without cancer.

Dance for Life 2020: United as One takes place August 10-15. Donations of $20 or more provide exclusive access to the finale event on August 15. All programming is subject to change. All events are available at chicagodancersunited.org.

