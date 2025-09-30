 tracker
DUTCHMAN by Amiri Baraka to Open at Trap Door Theatre Next Week

Dutchman will play October 9th – 25th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
DUTCHMAN by Amiri Baraka to Open at Trap Door Theatre Next Week Image
Trap Door Theatre will open another Trap Open Series presentation next week, Dutchman, written by Amiri Baraka and directed by Keith Surney. Dutchman will play October 9th – 25th, 2025 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at or by calling (773)-384-0494.

The cast includes Carolyn Benjamin, Dan Cobbler, Genevieve Corkery, Ali Foley, and Keith Surney.

A searing examination of race, power, and social expectation, this explosive classic of American theatre surges with racial tension and sexual politics. Keith Surney revives Amiri Baraka's iconic tale for a contemporary audience with a production as confrontational as it is necessary.

The production team includes Keith Surney (Director), Anna Klos (Assistant Director), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Gary Damico (Lighting Designer), Cat Evans (Intimacy Director), Dan Cobbler (Understudy), Kayci Johnston (Stage Manager).

 

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Dutchman

Author: Amiri Baraka

Director: Keith Surney

Cast (in alphabetical order): Carolyn Benjamin (Lula), Dan Cobbler (Conductor/Clay Understudy), Genevieve Corkery (Lula), Ali Foley (Lula), Keith Surney (Clay)




