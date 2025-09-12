DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Enters Final Weeks of Performances in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There are only two weeks left to see the all-new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago). DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is playing through September 28 only.

Award-winning voiceover artist Erika Ishii is currently at the Tavern in the role of “Might” from September 9 – September 14. Actor, writer, and director Damien Haas will appear in a special guest role on September 16 and join in the role of “Might” through September 17 – September 21. Celebrated circus performer and social media personality Jack Lepiarz (“Jacques ze Whipper”) will join the Tavern as “Mischief” from September 23 – September 28.

Erika Ishii, Damien Haas, and Jack Lepiarz are joining cast members who came direct from the ground-breaking New York City production, including Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge and Alex Stompoly.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game®, introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.