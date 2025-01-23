DUMMY IN DIASPORA Comes to The Broadway Armory Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jackalope Theatre Company has announced its next production after the return of the one-man thriller in rhyme, The Smuggler, now playing through January 25, by Ronán Noone, directed by Gus Menary and starring Andrew Burden Swanson.

Jackalope’s 17th season continues with the United States premiere of one of the hits of the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dummy in Diaspora, February 26 - March 23, written and performed by Esho Rasho and directed by Karina Patel, at the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St. Previews are Wednesday, Feb. 26, Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Monday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. The accessibility performance with audio description is Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. and the live captioning performance is Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. The running time is currently 70 minutes with no intermission.

Dummy in Diaspora is a coming-of-age solo play written and performed by Esho Rasho about a Middle Eastern American boy, Essa, whose parents are refugees. During its most recent run in the 2024 Edinburgh Festival, The Scotsman in its four-star review said Dummy in Diaspora is “brutally honest” and “chilling.” Essa confesses the experience of growing up in a country that doesn’t have a place for him. He navigates sexuality, the demands of a religion passed onto him from his parents, learning the English language, the fleetingness of youth and a nicotine demon that won't leave him alone.

“After premiering the show in the UK, I’m beyond excited to bring it to Chicago—the city the show was born in and the place that shaped me as an artist. Sharing this story with the Chicago community feels like such a gift,” said Esho Rasho. “While performing the show in Edinburgh, I kept hoping for the chance to bring it to Chicago in its fully developed form and I’m so grateful to be able to do that now with Dummy in Diaspora at Jackalope Theatre. The addition of Karina Patel's brilliant direction and our amazing design team makes this specific production even more special and fully fleshed.”

"We are thrilled to be hosting the United States premiere of this fantastic production. Chicago-based Esho Rasho is a phenomenal and absolutely magnetic performer in this tale. His story is both uniquely specific to him and surprisingly universal to so many who haven't felt like they culturally fit in,” added Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed. “In his first written work, Esho's Dummy in Diaspora is a hilarious and touching experience that will warm the soul. I cannot wait to share it with audiences and to see what's next in store for this exciting artist."

