DOUBT: A PARABLE Comes to Skokie Theatre Next Month

DOUBT: a parable by John Patrick Shanley comes to Skokie Theatre next month. Performances will run Feb 11 - Mar 6, 2022.

Tickets: $38

Seniors/Students: $34

Internationally-renowned actress Judy Rossignuolo-Rice stars in this Tony Award-winning drama about a rigidly conservative nun who is tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct between a beloved and progressive parish priest and one of the students in his care. John Patrick Shanley delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, his characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences. Doubt: A Parable is an exquisite, potent drama that will raise questions and answer none, leaving the audience to grapple with the discomfort of their uncertainties.

Also starring Sean Michael Barrett, Sarah Sapperstein, and Lisa McConnell.

Directed by Bernard Rice

Learn more at https://www.skokietheatre.org/doubt.html.