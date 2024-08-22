DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Return To Chicago For Limited Engagement This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorksUSA's DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL will return to Chicago’s Studebaker Theater for a limited fall engagement. This hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club, will run November 8 – December 1, 2024 at the newly renovated Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts building, located at 410 S. Michigan Ave. The press opening is November 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit www.DogManTheMusical.com.



Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey’s beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.



The New York Times says, “Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a family show that makes adults laugh, too.” The Chicago Tribune praises “Dog Man: The Musical celebrates the creativity of kids.” Newsday wrote, “A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” “Epic musical adventure featuring hilarity and heart,” said New York Family.



TheaterWorksUSA’s Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack said, “﻿It’s gratifying to watch young people and families respond to these two clever, funny musicals the way they respond to Dav Pilkey’s remarkable books which celebrate kindness, individuality and fearless creativity.”



Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey adds, “Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.”



Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress). Tour direction and choreography is by Candi Boyd, and tour music direction is by Miriam Daly.



Following successful multi-week engagements in NYC off-Broadway at New World Stages, the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, and the CAA Theatre in Toronto, the upcoming 2024-25 tour stops include the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient Wilma Theater in Philadelphia PA, returns to the Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, the Curran in San Francisco, and the Paramount Theatre in Austin, and debut appearances in New Orleans, San Antonio, Detroit, Nashville, among many others.



Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past May, was the #1 bestselling book overall (children’s and adult books combined) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and was the #1 bestselling children’s book in the U.K. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Begins on December 3rd, followed by the highly anticipated Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures coming to theaters worldwide in January 2025.



Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

