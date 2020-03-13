DO YOU FEEL ANGER? To Close After Tonight's Show at A Red Orchid Theatre Due to Covid-19

A Statement from A Red Orchid Theatre:

In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and in light of new recommendations from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, A Red Orchid Theatre's run of DO YOU FEEL ANGER? will close after tonight's performance. While we are saddened to have to make the difficult decision of canceling the final shows of this run, we feel that protecting our artists and patrons is most important during this uncertain time.

The box office will be reaching out to all affected patrons. We ask patrons to await contact from the box office so that we can contact people for Saturday and Sunday's performances first. Tickets may be considered a donation to support our work or exchanged into a future performance of our spring production of THE MOORS.





