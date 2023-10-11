DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Northlight Theatre in November

The production runs November 30 – December 31, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023



Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2023–2024 season with a new version of Dial M for Murder, the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece. This version is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original by Frederick Knott, and is directed by Georgette Verdin. The production runs November 30 – December 31, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Tony Wendice married his wife Margot for money, neglected her, got jealous of her affair, and now he wants her dead. In his meticulous planning of the perfect crime, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in this edge-of-your-seat adaptation of a modern classic.

The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Lucy Carapetyan (Margot), Ryan Hallahan (Tony), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Maxine), Nick Sandys (Inspector Hubbard), and Felipe Carrasco (Lesgate).

The creative team includes Mara Zinky (Set Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Light Design), and Chris Kriz (Original Music & Sound Design). Katie Klemme is the Stage Manager.

The Lead Sponsor for Dial M for Murder is Byline Bank.

FACT SHEET

Title: Dial M for Murder

Adapted by: Jeffrey Hatcher, From the original by Frederick Knott

Directed by: Georgette Verdin

Dates: Previews begin November 30, 2023

Press Opening: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm

Regular run: December 9-31, 2023

Featuring:               Lucy Carapetyan (Margot), Ryan Hallahan (Tony), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Maxine), Nick Sandys (Inspector Hubbard), and Felipe Carrasco (Lesgate)

Creative Team:        Mara Zinky (Set Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Light Design), and Chris Kriz (Original Music & Sound Design), and Katie Klemme (Stage Manager)

Schedule:               

Tuesdays: 7:30pm (December 5 only)

Wednesdays: 1:00pm and 7:30pm

Thursdays: 7:30pm

Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 2:30pm (except December 2) and 7:30pm

Sundays: 2:30pm and 7:00pm (December 3 only)

An Open Captioned performance will be held on December 22 at 7:30pm. An Open Captioned and Audio Described/Touch Tour performance will be held on December 23 at 2:30pm.




