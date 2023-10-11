DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Northlight Theatre in November

The production runs November 30 – December 31, 2023.
Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2023–2024 season with a new version of Dial M for Murder, the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece. This version is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original by Frederick Knott, and is directed by Georgette Verdin. The production runs November 30 – December 31, 2023, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Tony Wendice married his wife Margot for money, neglected her, got jealous of her affair, and now he wants her dead. In his meticulous planning of the perfect crime, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in this edge-of-your-seat adaptation of a modern classic.
The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Lucy Carapetyan (Margot), Ryan Hallahan (Tony), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Maxine), Nick Sandys (Inspector Hubbard), and Felipe Carrasco (Lesgate).
The creative team includes Mara Zinky (Set Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Light Design), and Chris Kriz (Original Music & Sound Design). Katie Klemme is the Stage Manager.
The Lead Sponsor for Dial M for Murder is Byline Bank.
FACT SHEET
Title: Dial M for Murder
Adapted by: Jeffrey Hatcher, From the original by Frederick Knott
Directed by: Georgette Verdin
Dates: Previews begin November 30, 2023
Press Opening: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30pm
Regular run: December 9-31, 2023
Featuring: Lucy Carapetyan (Margot), Ryan Hallahan (Tony), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Maxine), Nick Sandys (Inspector Hubbard), and Felipe Carrasco (Lesgate)
Creative Team: Mara Zinky (Set Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Light Design), and Chris Kriz (Original Music & Sound Design), and Katie Klemme (Stage Manager)
Tuesdays: 7:30pm (December 5 only)
Wednesdays: 1:00pm and 7:30pm
Thursdays: 7:30pm
Fridays: 7:30pm
Saturdays: 2:30pm (except December 2) and 7:30pm
Sundays: 2:30pm and 7:00pm (December 3 only)
An Open Captioned performance will be held on December 22 at 7:30pm. An Open Captioned and Audio Described/Touch Tour performance will be held on December 23 at 2:30pm.
