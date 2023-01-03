DESERT ROCK Pays Tribute To California Rock At Raue Center For The Arts 

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome "DESERT ROCK" to the stage. Don't miss this incredible show that pays tribute to Southern California music of the 60s and 70s, from Joshua Tree to Laurel Canyon at 8p.m. on January 13, 2023!

"The music being celebrated in the upcoming Desert Rock show is one of amazing craftsmanship. The Artists assembled from some of Chicago's finest bands form a tight ensemble that recreates the music that David Geffen championed. " Richard Kuranda CEO and AD , RC.

SoundTracks of a Generation presents an homage to those who, in the late '60s & early '70s, pioneered a whole new genre of American music fusing Folk, Rock & Country. An evening of music compiled from the most successful singer/songwriters who brought a fresh new sound heard on radio and home turntables all across America including Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, Jackson Browne, and Joni Mitchell, and from songwriters like Tom Waits, JD Souther, Warren Zevon, and more.

The show kicks off with songs from Laurel Canyon favorites like The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Neil Young, and Loggins & Messina. The second set includes songs from the roster of Asylum records Artists and the TRIO of Linda Ronstadt, Emmy Lou Harris, and Dolly Parton, then closing with a rousing Eagles farewell song.

"We're thrilled to present another exciting Live Concert Rockumentary, performed with a compelling narrative sharing the stories behind the music and a fresh multimedia show!" says Soundtracks of a Generation's producer Doug James. "Two hours of music history from three original American musical genres that became one. Faithfully recreating from its beginning, that California Country Rock sound we call... Desert Rock!"

Tickets to "Desert Rock" start at $25 ($17.50 for members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.