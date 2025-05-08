DENNIS WATKINS' THE MAGIC PARLOUR Adds Performances At Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Demand continues for The Magic Parlour as Dennis Watkins builds on his 500-performance success. A new block of tickets opens for performances this fall, in conjunction with the Goodman's 100th anniversary season. Included in the new ticket block are special offerings, such as Watkins' popular “The Spirit Cabinet” Halloween engagement (October 25, 26, 29 and 30).

Then, Watkins adds new holiday magic to performances in November and December; individuals and groups can book tickets at his custom theater in the heart of the Loop, established at 50 W. Randolph in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's restaurant, or book a bespoke private event on location. In the meantime, newly added springtime performances—for Mother's Day this weekend and Father's Day next month—make for a memorable outing with loved ones.

"It is mind-boggling that we're about 500 shows into our run at the ‘new' Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph. Every new audience teaches me how to make the experience more magical for the next one. It's been inspiring and, as a result, the performance is changing a great deal right now—with new magic throughout and an entirely new set of material in the Encore Room," said magician Dennis Watkins. “And this holiday season, I'm excited to introduce a new piece long in the making. A Christmas Carol is near and dear to my heart—and is, of course, a holiday tradition at the Goodman. I'll use imagery and language of Charles Dickens' classic story to turn one audience member into a true mind-reader.”

The Magic Parlour, now on sale through December 2025, appears Thursday through Sunday at 50 W. Randolph. Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $85/$95 (General Admission/GA Holiday) and $115/$125 (VIP/VIP Holiday; includes an additional 25-minute close-up magic experience, “The Encore Room,” with Watkins immediately following his main performance). All tickets include a complimentary beverage. Call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com.

The Magic Parlour is also available as part of The Goodman's Centennial 25/26 Season membership package; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/100. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults. Media members: for complimentary press passes, email Press@GoodmanTheatre.org.

Hailed as a “star attraction dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor” (WBEZ), The Magic Parlour is “90 minutes of mind-boggling fun that would make Houdini proud, offer(ing) warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes” (WGN Radio). In a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration, Watkins teamed up with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's restaurant to establish a permanent home for Chicago's longest-running magic show—an intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House (opened on New Year's Eve, 2011). The audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, unbelievable mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather. The space at 50 W. Randolph, situated adjacent to the Goodman in Petterino's transformed lower-level area, continues Watkins' famed tradition of the VIP experience in The Encore Room, an upgraded ticket option for guests seeking an exclusive 25-minute interaction following the performance. Immediately following the performance, up to 24 guests are escorted to a private space where Watkins performs up-close magic.

A co-founder of The House Theatre of Chicago, Dennis Watkins has collaborated as an actor, writer, director and/or designer on 30+ world-premiere plays with companies including Lookingglass, Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre. After studying theater at Meadows School of the Arts and the British American Drama Academy in London, he launched The House Theatre with Artistic Director Nathan Allen and cohorts from school on Halloween of 2001. His appearance in the title role of Death and Harry Houdini—including performing Houdini's infamous Water Torture Cell escape in every show—earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award.

