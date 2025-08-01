DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Open Gwydion Theatre Company Third Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Gwydion Theatre Company as they open the first show of their third season, Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, at the Greenhouse Theatre Center on October 2nd and running Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 4:00pm.

"Death of a Salesman" by Arthur Miller is an American tragedy about Willy Loman, an aging traveling salesman struggling to reconcile his life with the American Dream. His failing career, strained relationships, and fading grasp on reality lead to a mental and emotional breakdown. The play explores themes of disillusionment, family conflict, and the destructive nature of the American Dream. Our production centers the point of view on Linda Loman, as she plays the willing witness to the downfall of her once safe, nuclear family. Alongside the shortcomings of the Lomans, we see the rise of a different kind of American family through the ensemble cast of Willy's life.

The Death of a Salesman cast includes Willy Loman (Rick Yaconis); Linda Loman (Annie Slivinski); Biff Loman (Jimmy Piraino*); Happy Loman (Grayson Kennedy*+); Charley (R. Slavick); Bernard (Terrence Mayfield); Howard/Stanley (Trell Winters); The Woman/Letta (Cat Hermes); Jenny/Miss Forsythe (Ariana Lopez) and Ben Loman (Chuck Munro).

The creative team includes Scott Westerman (Director); Justice Ford (Assistant Director); Sam Bessler (Lighting Designer); Tommy Thams (Lighting Designer) and Katie Espinoza (Stage Manager).

* - Denotes Ensemble Member

+- Denotes Artistic Director