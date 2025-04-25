Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, and More Set For 2025 Ravinia Festival

The festival runs June 6–August 31.
Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, and more have joined the lineup for this year Ravinia Festival, set for this summer in Highland Park, IL. Tickets for the 2025 Ravinia Festival, which runs June 6–August 31, are now on sale.
The Ravinia Festival has been a summer destination and tradition for over a century, attracting thousands of music lovers worldwide. The festival is renowned for its diverse musical programming, and the 2025 summer lineup features more than 100 concerts and 40 artist debuts. Highlights include performances by Cynthia Erivo, Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Lang Lang, Beck, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Lindsey Stirling, Morgan Freeman, and Earth, Wind & Fire, plus the 89th residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop. Favorite artists returning to the Ravinia stage include Heart, John Legend, James Taylor, The
Black Crowes, Al Green, The Roots, Diana Krall, and Chicago, while Kygo, Juanes, Nas, Sutton Foster, Ray Lamontagne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and The Mohan Sisters are all making their Ravinia Festival debuts. The three-day Breaking Barriers Festival, established in 2022 to champion women in classical music, highlights Women Leaders in Food and Music. Molly Yeh, the star of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm and a Juilliard-trained percussionist, will join Marin Alsop to co-curate orchestral and chamber concerts, where musical works will be paired with culinary dishes by guest celebrity chefs, including Maneet Chauhan, Jacqueline Eng, Sarah Grueneberg, and Mika Leon.
Ravinia’s 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area, making it an enchanting place to experience music this summer. Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants. Tickets begin at just $15 and are available only at Ravinia.org. Ravinia has no affiliation with websites that resell tickets. Third-party ticket amounts and prices are pure speculation, and frequently add large markups.
The 2025 festival boasts more orchestral performances than any previous season. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will be in residence for six weeks (July 11–Aug. 17), performing with Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop and guest conductors. A starry roster of guest soloists is highlighted by Garrick Ohlsson, Sheku Kanneh-Mason*, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Himari*, and Tony Award winners Sutton Foster* and Kelli O’Hara; and iconic favorites like Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, Mahler’s Second Symphony, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade rub shoulders with Alsop’s signature contemporary programming, including works by Reena Esmail, Jessie Montgomery, and a new Ravinia commission from Malek Jandali.
Two concerts this summer with guest conductors leading the CSO also feature pre-concert lectures with music historian Robert Greenberg. “Tour-de-force” conductor and 2020 Chicagoan of the Year (Chicago Tribune) Lidiya Yankovskaya* leads a program pairing Debussy’s La mer with the overture to Wagner’s Tannhäuser and Max Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, featuring soloist Ray Chen (Aug. 9). The next day, Louis Langrée*—who served as Music Director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival for two decades—makes his CSO and Ravinia debuts with an all-Mozart program that includes the overture to La clemenza di Tito, the “Jupiter” Symphony, and pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing the Piano Concerto No. 22 (Aug. 10).
The CSO also has collaborations lined up this summer with a variety of artists from across the spectrum of genres. These include Grammy-, Emmy-, and Tony-winning actress, singer, and producer Cynthia Erivo, seen in the role of Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s record-breaking film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked (Aug. 15) and eight-time Grammy winner and alternative icon Beck* (July 23), both under the baton of Edwin Outwater*; and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman*, who live-narrates a transformative journey with the CSO through the music, culture, and legacy of the Mississippi Delta in the Symphonic Blues Experience. Led by conductor and Ground Zero Blues Club artist Martin Gellner*, this program draws on cinematic storytelling and performances by authentic blues artists to celebrate the Delta’s lasting influence on global music (Aug. 1).
Other collaborative orchestral performances at Ravinia this summer feature the Chicago Philharmonic, which continues its 30-year relationship with Ravinia. Highlights of these special orchestral programs include Nas*, who joins the orchestra for a symphonic performance of his groundbreaking debut album, Illmatic (July 2); multi-award-winning electronic violinist, dancer, and New York Times bestselling author Lindsey Stirling (June 26); inventive and versatile Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard* with tour music director Sarah Hicks* (Aug. 6); and the Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience, a traversal of 23 films under the baton of Anthony Parnther, who revisits the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor in establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Aug. 29).
Audrey L. Weaver Jazz Advisor Kurt Elling, leading a celebration of Weather Report’s music in the Martin Theatre (June 15).
Videos