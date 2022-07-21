Curious Theatre Branch to Present BACK AT THE HOUSE... WITH OR WITHOUT ROOMMATES at Jimmy Beans Cabaret

Curious Theatre Branch will present Back at the House... With or Without Roommates, three two-person plays written by Jenny Magnus, Myle Yan Tay and Beau O'Reilly, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm from August 12 - 20, 2022 at Jimmy Beans Cabaret, 2553 W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($15) are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5518183.

An added accessible performance will be held Sunday, August 21 at 3 pm at Facility Theater, 1138 N. California Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($15) available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5518197.

Back at the House... With or Without Roommates includes:

Benny and Margaret Say Goodbye

Written by Beau O'Reilly, directed by Adam Webster

Featuring Barry Lohman and Kristy Lockhart

The end is in the beginning? After several decades, Benny and Margaret fess up and face off.

The Personal

Written and directed by Jenny Magnus

Featuring Lena BrÃ¼n and Stefan BrÃ¼n

Two people are in a room together, talking. They know each other well. Like coterminous spheres, they float around each other, overlapping.

Fandom

Written and directed by Myle Yan Tay

Featuring Nate Schwartz and Marz

Two nerds play a game every year. Win or lose, they don't care. It's just about playing the game.

Curious will also present three special showings of Jimmy and the Nickels, the last work by the beloved and abruptly departed Curious playwright and Managing Director Matt Rieger. Directed by Stefan BrÃ¼n with Charlotte Lastra, Jimmy and the Nickels will play Thursday, August at 4 at 8 pm and Saturday, August 6 at 5 pm & 7 pm at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway Ave. in Chicago.

Three guys named Jimmy run a shop where the value of things and of friendships come into question in this chamber comedy featuring Mike McKune, Don Schroeder, Nick Leininger and Paul Brennan.

Tickets (pay-what-you-can) are available at the door or in advance by emailing jimmyandthenickels@gmail.com. Ticket sales will be donated to Swim Across America, in Matt Rieger's memory.