Curious Theatre Branch Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE INFINITY PLAY

Curious Theatre Branch, will present the world premiere of The Infinity Play, written by Paul William Brennan and directed by Brennan and Maya Odim, April 25 - May 18, at Jarvis Square Theatre, 1439 W. Jarvis Ave.

In ten interconnecting scenes of different times, places and proportions, a pair of players take turns to clean up the mess the preceding players made, but end up making a bigger mess for the players after them.

The cast of The Infinity Play includes Curious Theatre ensemble members Julie Williams, Vicki Walden and Leny Brün, as well as returning Curious players Kristin Garrison, Lola Zimmerman, Shaun Rosten and new Curious players Lynda Cortez, John Francis Klingle, and Douglas Levin.

The Production Team includes Paul William Brennan (director); Maya Odim (director); Charlotte Lastra (scenic designer and stage manager). Produced with Jenny Magnus, Stefan Brün, Chris Bower and Beau O Reilly.

The opening is Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance schedule of Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets for The Infinity Play are on sale at CuriousTheatreBranch.com. Tickets are priced on a “pay what you can” scale, with a suggested price of $20.

ABOUT PAUL William Brennan, playwright/director

Paul William Brennan is a Chicago filmmaker, playwright, transgressor to the rule of three, and performer. Under Curious Theatre Branch's banner, he wrote and produced Daughter (2013), Subjective is Beauty (2018) and Beckett: a Show About Nothingness (2020), none of which you've heard of. Other theater companies for whom he's written, performed and/or produced include Prop Thtr, Silent Theatre Company, Labyrinth Arts Collective, Sweetback Productions, Hate/Lab, and The Meat Machine. His comedic endeavors include membership in the Uploose Odditorium troupe and one half of Chicago revisionist comedy duo John & Paul. His work consistently attempts to consolidate ties between the mediums of theatre and film. Due to the childhood experience of spending three years in a washing machine, almost everything he writes accidentally involves comically tragic and inevitable cycles.

ABOUT MAYA ODIM, director

Maya Odim is a poet with an interdisciplinary practice rooted in places where writing and dance meet. Odim anchors an artistic approach in spaces where phrases of language and phrases of movement can overlap (exploring how words move and what bodies they are a part of). She received honorable mention in the 2024 Ruth Weiss Foundation Poetry Competition and has self published poetry and been published in places including FNews Magazine, The Performance Response Journal and the Chicago DanceMakers Forum Blog.She is a poet in residence with the Chicago Poetry Center and a lecturer in Theater and Performance Studies at the University of Chicago.

