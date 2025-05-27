Comic Robby Hoffman Comes To The Den Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced Robby Hoffman will be performing one-night-only on Friday, June 20 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Robby Hoffman is a small, ex-Hasidic, queer comedian and breakout star of Season 4 of HBO Max's "Hacks." Her performance has been hailed as “the future of comedy” by The Daily Beast and as “an original comic talent” by The Wall Street Journal. HBO recently expanded its partnership with Hoffman, putting "Unentitled" into development — a starring vehicle that she will also co-write (with Karey Dornetto) and executive produce.

Hoffman can also be seen in a memorable role in FX's buzzy limited series "Dying for Sex," in which she appears as a sexual guide to Michelle Williams' character.

The New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman compares her “bulldozing stand-up” to Larry David, citing her “mountain-out-of-a-molehill kvetching,” but adds that her “hilarious rage over people who complain about interruptions during a conversation makes her sound like a modern lesbian Andrew Dice Clay.” Zinoman also highlights her podcast "Too Far" as an “addictive listen.”

Hoffman had an attention-grabbing set on Netflix's "Verified Stand-Up" showcase and is currently prepping her first U.S. hour-long special. She previously filmed the special "I'm Nervous," which aired on CraveTV in Canada.

A notable television writer, Hoffman's credits include The Chris Gethard Show (truTV), Workin' Moms (Netflix), and Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC). She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her writing on Odd Squad (PBS).

Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: General Admission ($25); VIP Front Row Table ($40); VIP Table ($35); Mezzanine ($30); and Obstructed ($22). Tickets on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

