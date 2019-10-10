Comedian Maz Jobrani To Play The Den Theatre

Comedian Maz Jobrani brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for three performances only April 16 - 18, 2020 on The Den's Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tehran Von Ghasri opens. Tickets ($35 general admission, $45 - $65 VIP seating) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 18+.

Maz Jobrani was most recently seen playing the loveable "Fawz" on the CBS comedy Superior Donuts as a series regular. He can often be seen on television's most popular shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Detour, Last Man Standing and Shameless. Maz starred as the title character in the award-winning indie comedy, Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero, a feature which he co-wrote and co-produced and is now available on all major outlets online. He's co-starred in many additional films, including Sydney Pollack's The Interpreter, Disney's Descendants and Ice Cube's Friday After Next. Maz's original Netflix standup special Immigrant was filmed at the prestigious Kennedy Center and is currently available for streaming. He's also released three additional solo specials on Showtime including: Brown and Friendly, I Come In Peace and I'm Not a Terrorist, But I've Played One On TV. In the spring of 2016, he performed at the White House where he had the privilege of introducing Michelle Obama. As a UC Berkeley alum, Maz gave the keynote speech to the graduating class of 2017. Maz served as the host for the 45th International Emmy's in New York. He was a founding member of "The Axis of Evil" comedy tour, which aired on Comedy Central. He is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and has given two TED Talks. His LA Times Best Selling Book, I'm Not a Terrorist, But I've Played One On TV, was published by Simon & Schuster. Maz executive produced Everything Must Change, a documentary about his sister's battle with breast cancer which is currently available on iTunes. Maz hosts his own podcast Back to School with Maz Jobrani with the All Things Comedy Network.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 7 pm

Friday, April 17, 2020 at 7 pm

Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 7 pm



Tickets: $35 general admission; $45 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $65 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.

PHOTO CREDIT: Maz Jobrani. Photo by Colin Murray.





