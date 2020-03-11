Comedian Gareth Reynolds To Play The Den Theatre

Gareth Reynolds, comedian and co-host of the smash hit podcast "The Dollop," brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for one night only, Thursday, May 14 at 8 pm on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($20 general admission, $28 - $33 VIP seating) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Recommended ages 21+.

Gareth Reynolds is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony's hilarious snark on their smash-hit podcast "The Dollop," which garners over five million downloads every month. Gareth has written for "Arrested Development," "Flaked" and "Hoops" for Netflix, as well as "You're the Worst" on FX and "I'm Sorry" for truTV. Previously, he wrote for the Comedy Central sitcom "Idiotsitter," took the lead on the ABC show "Hail Mary" and has been seen on IFC's "Maron."

His debut stand-up album "Riddled With Disease" was release in December 2019 on Comedy Dynamics and reached #1 on Billboard that week.

Originally hailing from the sweet streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Gareth moved to Los Angeles where he began producing and writing his own material, eventually making shows at Comedy Central, the Travel Channel and MTV. He also has a cat named Jose.



Tickets: $20 general admission; $28 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $33 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You