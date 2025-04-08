Collaboraction Theatre Company Seeks Chicago Teen Artists-Activists for 'The Light'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Collaboraction Theatre Company has opened submissions for The Light, a paid creative studio and live performance summer training program designed to give voice to exceptional Chicago-area youth “artivists” (artists+activists) to illuminate community, connection and positive social change throughout the city.

Collaboraction invests in Chicagoland youth ages 13 to 18 as both activists and artists, and encourages submissions from youth interested in careers in theater, storytelling, spoken word, dance and/or music. Equally important, applicants should have a strong passion to inspire social change around a specific topic, such as racism, body positivity, mental health awareness, homelessness and others.

Youth selected for The Light will train this summer with Collaboraction teaching artists to create original solo and ensemble work that explores the intersection of live performance and social change. Training will lead to live, on-stage performances at popular summer events like Fresh Fest at Navy Pier, Sundays on State and Kidzapalooza. Per Collaboraction’s pay equity policy, The Light members are paid a stipend, $16 per hour, for all rehearsals, studio time and showcases.

﻿To submit, go here. Auditions will be held Saturday, May 3, 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Youth invited to join The Light will be notified in late May. The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 1.

Now in its fourth year, alums of Collaboraction’s The Light have gone on to remarkable success, including two members from the most recent cohort earning full college scholarships, two currently competing on America’s Got Talent, one starring in an Apple TV show, one self-producing and releasing an album on Apple Music, and another attending the CLI Conservatory for elite dance training.

Starting June 16, youth selected for The Light will meet four times per week at Collaboraction’s new offices at the Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave. in Humboldt Park, to build community and prepare for their live performances. Upon completion of the program, members of The Light will leave with paid, professional experience, professional headshots, video documentation of their work, ongoing access to creative tools and consultation with the company’s artistic staff, and potential future opportunities to perform at Collaboraction.

Alumni of The Light, as well as college-aged theater students, are also encouraged to submit an application to join The Luminaries, a youth “elder” ensemble that provides professional college-aged actors with intensive training in performance, research, and multimedia storytelling, equipping them with the skills to create meaningful, socially driven work. To apply, go here by Thursday, May 1.

Photo Credit: Willow James

Comments