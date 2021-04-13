Collaboraction Announces TOGETHER NETWORK Show And Guests Topics For Rest Of 2021﻿

Today, Collaboraction announced the full schedule of show topics and guests for its two Together Network live, monthly online talk shows, Crucial Connections and Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy, for the remainder of 2021.

Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy, presented live via Zoom on the first Tuesday of every month, provides space and fellowship for people around the world looking to understand White Privilege and support each other in being actively anti-racist moving forward.

Crucial Connections, presented live via Zoom on the third Thursday of every month, is a radically inclusive, provocative and entertaining interactive talk show. Each episode is devoted to one social justice issue with a panel of topic experts and theater artists discussing life in a post-Covid world and the reshaping of the human experience.



"Both shows were born out of the pandemic and have allowed us to stay virtually connected with our growing community of 'Collaboractivists' in a live, interactive, format," said Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley.

"While we look forward to making an ambitious return to live and hybrid events later this year, Becoming and Crucial Connections have brought forth so much learning, compassion and empathy around key social issues that we're equally committed to continuing these critical conversations with online audiences through 2021."

Following is Collaboraction's monthly Together Network program, topic and guest line-up through December 2021. Both shows are free to join, but registration is required to receive the private Zoom invitation.

Collaboraction is an ethno-diverse social justice organization that uses theater, digital media and performance to incite social change in Chicago and with the nation's most critical issues.

Register and learn more at collaboraction.org.