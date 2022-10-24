Cody Estle To Step Down as Raven Theatre Artistic Director

Cody Estle will step down as Raven Theatre's Artistic Director at the end of November 2022, after serving as the company's artistic leader since 2017. Estle will join Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre as Artistic Director. During his five-year tenure as Raven's Artistic Director, Estle oversaw the company's transition from non-Equity to Equity status, the commissioning of seven new plays and the remodeling of Raven's two theatre spaces, among other accomplishments. Under his leadership, the company received 28 Jeff Award nominations and six Jeff Award wins.

Raven will soon begin a search process to fill the Artistic Director position. More information will be announced in the coming months.

Comments Raven Board President Stephen Johnson, "We are, of course, saddened that Cody is leaving Raven Theatre. His impact during his 14 years with the theater has been immense - both artistically and operationally. The theater would not be where it is without his faithful and steadfast efforts. We will miss him. We are greatly pleased for him with his next step in his career. We wish him nothing but the best as he brings his artistry to the Milwaukee theater community."

Cody Estle adds, "I'm very proud of what we have achieved together at Raven Theatre during my time as Artistic Director. Thank you to the Board, staff, artists and patrons for being an important part of this renaissance for the theater. Raven has shaped who I am and I'm very grateful for my time here. I look forward to seeing the theatre continue to soar."

About Cody Estle

Cody Estle became the Artistic Director at Raven Theatre in 2017, where he had previously served as the Associate Artistic Director. His directing credits include The Luckiest​(2022 Jeff Award nominee for Best Production and Best Director), Sundown, Yellow Moon, How I Learned To Drive (named by Windy City Times as the best of Chicago theatre in 2019), The Gentleman Caller (2019 Jeff Award winning new play by Philip Dawkins), The Assembled Parties, A Loss of Roses (named by Chicago Tribune honorable mention as one of the year's best in 2016), Dividing the Estate, Vieux Carré (named by Chicago Tribune as one of the year's best in 2014), Good Boys and True, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Boy Gets Girl and Dating Walter Dante at Raven Theatre; The Garbologists and By the Water (named by Chicago Sun-Times honorable mention as one of the top theatre productions of 2017) at Northlight Theatre; Damascus at Strawdog Theatre; Five Mile Lake at Shattered Globe Theatre; American Hero at First Floor Theater; Scarcity at Redtwist Theatre; The Seagull and Watch on the Rhine at The Artistic Home; Don't Go Gentle at Haven Theatre; Uncle Bob at Mary-Arrchie Theatre, and Hospitality Suite at Citadel Theatre. Cody was recently named one of NewCity's "Fifty People Who Really Perform For Chicago." He is a member of SDC, serves on the board of directors of the League of Chicago Theatres and is an alumnus of Columbia College Chicago.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.