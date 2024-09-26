Claybourne Elder to Perform at The Big Gay Cabaret Series in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park..., and HBO's "The Gilded Age," will present "I Wanna Be Bad," a hilarious, heartfelt, and surprisingly filthy evening that's part cabaret and part stand-up at The Big Gay Cabaret at The Mercury Theater's Venus Cabaret. Using his favorite music from Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, Clay explores sex, fatherhood, and what exactly happens when you eat the body of Christ.

Claybourne Elder

Friday/Saturday October 18 & 19 at 8pm and Sunday October 20 at 5pm

Tickets are $45/$55

Post Meet & Greet an additional $25.

Claybourne Elder currently plays John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti LuPone. He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim's Road Show, he also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee William's One Arm. Other credits include: Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage, Two by Two (Starring Jason Alexander), Venice at The Public Theatre, Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, Wolf/Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods, and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He also played Pete O'Malley in the CW's The Carrie Diaries. His solo show has played to sold-out crowds across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show. @claybourneelder

The Big Gay Cabaret Series, presented by Ginger Minj, focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent.

The Big Gay Cabaret at The Mercury Theater's Venus Cabaret located at 3745 N.

Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60613

For more info and tickets visit www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com

Comments