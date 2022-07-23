Citadel Theatre Releases Four-Show 2022-23 Season

Citadel Theatre Company recently announced its 2022/2023 season, featuring an Obie Award winner and three comedies -one of them a beloved musical. The season kicks off with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, to be followed by the British farce IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY, then Lucas Hnath's THE CHRISTIANS, and concludes with the "air guitar" comedy AIRNESS. According to Artistic Director Scott Phelps, "The plays and musical in our upcoming season will range from farcical to philosophical, but all will be deeply human and reflects our theater's commitment to presenting works that "illuminate the challenges and joys of the human experience."

The season opens on Sept 15 with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a beloved classic from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, based on the Roger Corman film of the same name. The show follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. The musical will be directed by Matthew Silar (MATILDA at The Firehouse Theatre, DADDY LONG LEGS at Awaken Theatre) with musical direction by Isabella Isherwood and choreography by Lexi Bailey. The musical will run from September 15 to October 16. Tickets and more information here.

Just in time for the holidays, the British farce IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY begins previews on Nov 16. The show was penned by Britain's famed master farceur Ray Cooney (TWO INTO ONE, RUN FOR YOUR WIFE.) Set in a hospital, the show contains the usual assortment of farcical nuts running in and out of doors mistaking everybody for someone else, as Dr. Mortimore tries to fend off a paternity suit, an ex-wife, a punkish son and various other lunatics so that he may, at last, deliver the Ponsonby Lecture in an international conference. Originally premiering in Guildford in 1987, the show "Tickles the funny bones quite shamelessly" according to Sunday Express, London. Directed by Citadel veteran Pat Murphy whose most recent work at Citadel was 2020's THE FANTASTICKS. IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY begins on November 16 and closes on December 18. Tickets and more information here.

Lucas Hnath's Obie Award winning play THE CHRISTIANS begins on Feb 8. Lucas Hnath has proven himself to be a formidable modern playwright. His A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 was nominated for the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play and his DANA H. and HILARY AND CLINTON have been produced on Broadway to critical acclaim in recent seasons. Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief. A big-little play about faith in America-and the trouble with changing your mind. Directed by Scott Westerman (director of Citadel's 2018 hit SEX WITH STRANGERS), running from Feb 8 to March 12. Tickets and more information here.

Finishing out the season, the comedy AIRNESS begins on April 19. When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this art form than playing pretend; it's about finding yourself in your favorite songs and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, AIRNESS is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us. A comedy about competition, completion, and finding the airness inside yourself. This hit from the 2019 Humana Festival has since enjoyed productions all over the US.TwinCities.com/Pioneer Press of Minneapolis St Paul said of it , "...it's a comedy. But it's also a really well-crafted play, full of richly detailed characters with offbeat wisdom to share about getting in touch with yourself and your tribe."{ Written by Chelsea Marcantel and Directed by Joe Lehman (director of Citadel's 2021 holiday production YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN), running April 19 to May 21. Tickets and more information here.

Season subscriptions are available for the full four-show season at $120.00 or as flex passes that can be used for the patron's choice of three shows for $100.00 or two shows for $70.00. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Scott Phelps (Artistic Director) is in his 20th year as the Artistic Director at Citadel. He's acted in and directed dozens of Citadel productions over the last decade and a half since founding this North Shore theatre in 2002 with his friend and lifelong companion, Ellen. He has acted/directed in NYC, and in his home state of California, trained as an actor at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, CA, received his BFA from the University of Utah, and did an apprenticeship at the Actors Theatre of Louisville in KY. For 18 years Scott worked for a promotional company and raised his three daughters and his son in Lake Forest. Recently he has been taking on the next chapter of his life - the role of "Grandpa". Although he is unsure if he is old enough to play that part, he's been enjoying the challenge.

Citadel Theatre is one of Chicagoland's premier live theatres, producing hundreds of performances annually and inspiring audiences for nearly 20 years. Founded by Scott and Ellen Phelps in 2002, Citadel Theatre is comprised of its Main Stage performances, its On Tour programs, and its theatre acting classes for children. A proud member of the League of Chicago Theatres and the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff ArtsLink, Citadel Theatre offers a unique intimate theatre experience that transports you to another setting and leaves you feeling exhilarated and wanting more. A recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Citadel can accept tax-deductible donations.