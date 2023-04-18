Cirque Du Soleil Reveals Global Cast Of CORTEO, Returning To Chicagoland After Four Years

In honor of World Circus Day today, Cirque du Soleil has announced the global cast of one of its most beloved productions, Corteo. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, features cast and crew from 27 different countries around the world who speak in 18 different languages. First premiered in Montreal in April 2005, and debuted under the Big Top in Chicago the following year, Corteo has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on four continents. Cirque du Soleil returns to Chicago for the first time since 2019 with the joyous Corteo in five performances only, from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates).

For downloadable Press Kit, Photos, Trailer & B-Roll Videos in various formats, click here.

Corteo is an international, multicultural production that unites talent from around the globe. The nationalities represented among the Corteo cast and crew members include Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, United States, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan.

Corteo Artistic Director Alison Crawford says, "Corteo is a dive into the circus arts and the world of the clown, the favorite universe of its creator and director Daniele Finizi Pasca. We immerse ourselves in the images that say so much about the circus, the strength of its tradition, each day renewed."

The history of circus as a popular form of entertainment has roots in Europe, Asia, and North America. Reflecting the global origins of circus artistry, Corteo features rigging, costumes, and set design inspired by many different cultures that are manufactured and transported across numerous countries for the tour.

The show's spectacular, Italian drape curtains-which are the largest in North America at 58 feet wide by 37 feet high-were inspired by the Eiffel Tower and hand-painted by Jean Rabasse, whose style is influenced by painters from France, Spain, and Italy. The curtains were sewn in Canada and sent to France to be painted.

Inspired by the Chartres Cathedral in France, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience; an atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena show.

The setting and story of Corteo come together to illustrate the humanity that is within each of us. Set in a magical world between heaven and earth, the show unravels as the clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere. Surrounded by angels who watch from above, Corteo juxtaposes the clown's strength with fragility, the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection. Lyrical and playful music carries Corteo through a timeless celebration in which boundaries are blurred and illusion teases reality.