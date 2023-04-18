Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cirque Du Soleil Reveals Global Cast Of CORTEO, Returning To Chicagoland After Four Years

There will be five performances only, from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Cirque Du Soleil Reveals Global Cast Of CORTEO, Returning To Chicagoland After Four Years

In honor of World Circus Day today, Cirque du Soleil has announced the global cast of one of its most beloved productions, Corteo. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, features cast and crew from 27 different countries around the world who speak in 18 different languages. First premiered in Montreal in April 2005, and debuted under the Big Top in Chicago the following year, Corteo has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on four continents. Cirque du Soleil returns to Chicago for the first time since 2019 with the joyous Corteo in five performances only, from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the NOW Arena (5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates).

For downloadable Press Kit, Photos, Trailer & B-Roll Videos in various formats, click here.

Corteo is an international, multicultural production that unites talent from around the globe. The nationalities represented among the Corteo cast and crew members include Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, United States, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan.

Corteo Artistic Director Alison Crawford says, "Corteo is a dive into the circus arts and the world of the clown, the favorite universe of its creator and director Daniele Finizi Pasca. We immerse ourselves in the images that say so much about the circus, the strength of its tradition, each day renewed."

The history of circus as a popular form of entertainment has roots in Europe, Asia, and North America. Reflecting the global origins of circus artistry, Corteo features rigging, costumes, and set design inspired by many different cultures that are manufactured and transported across numerous countries for the tour.

The show's spectacular, Italian drape curtains-which are the largest in North America at 58 feet wide by 37 feet high-were inspired by the Eiffel Tower and hand-painted by Jean Rabasse, whose style is influenced by painters from France, Spain, and Italy. The curtains were sewn in Canada and sent to France to be painted.

Inspired by the Chartres Cathedral in France, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience; an atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena show.

The setting and story of Corteo come together to illustrate the humanity that is within each of us. Set in a magical world between heaven and earth, the show unravels as the clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere. Surrounded by angels who watch from above, Corteo juxtaposes the clown's strength with fragility, the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection. Lyrical and playful music carries Corteo through a timeless celebration in which boundaries are blurred and illusion teases reality.




Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7 Photo
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24 Photo
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24
Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and reimagined opera, has announced its 50th Anniversary season in 2023/24. Reflecting on the company's first fifty years, the golden anniversary offers all the hallmarks that have made COT a staple in the Chicago community and the greater opera world including World Premieres, boldly reimagined classics from the opera canon, and underperformed masterpieces.
Review: DAMN YANKEES at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire Photo
Review: DAMN YANKEES at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire
The new production at Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire is Damn Yankees, a truly classic old time big Broadway musical. With a book by George Abbott (died at age 107) and Douglass Wallop and one of the great scores by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (died at the young age of 29), this has always been an underrated musical.

More Hot Stories For You


Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerFlo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
April 21, 2023

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
April 21, 2023

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort ShowcaseDownstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
April 19, 2023

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.
Cast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place TheatreCast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre
April 19, 2023

Naperville's Summer Place Theater has announced the cast of 'The Pajama Game', featuring book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.
share