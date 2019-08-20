Cindy Gold And Cassie Slater To Star In Benefit Reading Of THE MEMORY SHOW

Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Cindy Gold and Cassie Slater star in The Memory Show - A tale of mother and daughter and their struggle to make sense of their relationship when faced with disease and hardship. The Memory Show combines evocative and powerful contemporary music with a humorous, touching and heartfelt examination of colliding perceptions, truths, desires and memories that are inherent in familial relationships.

Monday, September 16th @ 7pm

Venus Cabaret at The Mercury Theater Chicago

3745 N Southport Ave.

FREE -- we will be accepting donations for the Alzheimer's Association throughout the evening.

The Memory Show, with music by Zach Redler and book & lyrics by Sara Cooper was originally developed and produced at Barrington Stage and went on to a successful Off-Broadway run produced by Transport Group Theare Company. Ben Brantley of The New York Time wrote, "In shaping a portrait of a mother with Alzheimer's disease and the angry, impotent daughter who cares for her, the young composer Zach Redler has written a score that follows the patterns of minds grasping, often in vain, for clarity, conviction and lost time."

Cindy Gold, has been seen on tv in Empire, Leverage, and TNT's Empire. She earned a Jeff Award for her portrayal of Gertrude Stein in Frank Galati and Stephen Flaherty's Loving Repeating. She has appeared with The Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, Glimmerglass Opera, Broadway in Chicago, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Madison Rep, Notre Dame Shakespeare, Shakespeare Sedona, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Boston Shakespeare, Peninsula Players, The Lyric Opera Chicago, and Washington D.C. National Opera at the Kennedy Center

Jeff Award winning actress, Cassie Slater, has appeared on the stages of The Marriott Theatre, Chicago Shkespeare Theatre, Timeline Theatre, Peninsula Players Theatre, Barrington Stage Company. An accomplished vocalist, she's performed at Lincoln Center, Merkin Concert Hall, Joe's Pub, The Laurie Beechman and in Shanghai China.

Johanna Mckenzie Miller leads the production. A gifted and prolific actress, her recent directing credits include Shrew'd for First Folio Shakespeare and Junie B Jones for The Marriott Theatre.

The Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter is the leading volunteer health organization in Alzheimer's disease care. Serving 87 counties in Illinois, with offices in Bloomington, Chicago, Joliet, Peoria, Quincy, Rockford, Springfield and Southern Illinois. Since 1980, the Association has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes across the state. https://www.alz.org/illinois





