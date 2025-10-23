Christopher Donahue and More to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Goodman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Holiday cheer will return to The Goodman for the 48th consecutive year with the Centennial Season production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Directed for the first time by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, the cast features Christopher Donahue returning for his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge, Ella Boparai (Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker) making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim and Chiké Johnson (Ashland Avenue) performing as Scrooge for 10 shows.

Performers joining the cast of this beloved Chicago holiday tradition for the first time include Christiana Clark (Primary Trust), Elleon Dobias (Writers Theatre’s Once), Benjamin Heppner, Chris Khoshaba (Layalina), Helen Joo Lee (The Antiquities), Isabelle Muthia (Metropolis Theater’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise), Sól Fuller (Raven Theatre’s The Prodigal Daughter), Mizha Lee Overn (Kokandy Productions’ Amélie the Musical) and young performers A’mia Imani (Uptown Music Theatre’s Hairspray) Carmelo Kelly (Beverly Arts Center’s Oliver) and Sebastian Rus (Lodge Arts Center’s The Lion King Jr.). Boparai, Imani, Kelly and Rus are joined by two returning young performers: Viva Boresi and Henry Lombardo. A Christmas Carol runs November 15 through December 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge, a businessman whose disdain for the holidays is transformed on Christmas Eve.