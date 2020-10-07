Chicago's Second City Comedy Theater is Up For Sale

Second City has been home to performers such as Bill Murray, Steve Carell and Jordan Peele.

Chicago's Second City comedy theater has been put up for sale, ABC News reports.

"What we are seeking is critical re-investment in the business that will allow us to continue to grow in the right ways and with the right resources while remaining an oasis of speaking truth to power and providing vital human connection in an increasingly complex world," co-owner Andrew Alexander said in a statement.

Second City suspended all of its shows in early March due to the pandemic. In June, Alexander stepped down from the training and performance troupe due to allegations of racism within the company.

Alexander co-owns the theatre with D'Arcy Stuart and its president, Steve Johnston, has a small equity share. When he stepped down, Alexander wanted to sell his half of the theater, but the two decided to instead sell the whole thing.

Second City has been home to performers such as Bill Murray, Steve Carell and Jordan Peele, as well as Saturday Night Live stars John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Chris Redd, and more.

