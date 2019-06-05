Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello Is Back For GayPride

Hailed as "Chicago's Cabaret Queen" by the Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times, WGN Radio, Daily Herald and Skyline Newspapers, the legendary Denise Tomasello marks her return to BoysTown, continuing the 30-year love affair between Denise and her gay audiences that made her Chicago's Queen of Cabaret.

Now the Queen of Cabaret Denise Tomasello is Back to Boystown for one night only Saturday, June 29th 8:30pm at Drew's on Halsted, 3201 N. Halsted, Chicago. She will be performing her fan-favorite, signature songs, classics from the great American songbook and show-stopping Broadway numbers, that have made her, as the Chicago Sun-Times said, "a Chicago musical institution." Denise will be joined by the dynamic Nick Sula Trio.

Due to the importance of this event, and as with every Denise Tomasello performance, this engagement will quickly sell-out. Make your reservations early because you do not want to miss this show. There will be special tiered seating and dinner packages available. Dinner and show seating-tiered packages range from $45-$35, while show only seating-tiered tickets range from $25-10 plus a $20 food/drink minimum. Reservations are made by calling 773-726-7839.

While she was becoming one of the most talked about performers on the Rush Street nightclub circuit, Denise added the gay piano nightspot Gentry on Rush for her next club to conquer. With her powerful, belting voice, quick and sharp wit, comedic and spontaneous interaction with the audience, coupled with her performance of Broadway showtunes, dramatic ballads and comedy numbers, Denise immediately became one of Gentry audiences favorite and most beloved entertainers. Her Gentry shows made her one of the most talk about performers on the national gay nightclub circuit, paving the way for Denise to perform at gay clubs in Palm Springs and Hollywood. When Gentry expanded to a location in the heart of BoysTown, Gentry on Halsted, she performed to standing room audiences there , as well as when Gentry on Rush relocated to Gentry on State.

From belting a Broadway show-stopper, to her spine-tingling delivery of an emotional ballad, or her sultry way with a jazz standard, Denise possesses a rare and unique musical versatility, putting her indelible stamp on every song she sings. And the way she engages the audiences with her spontaneous, sharp, quick-witted repartee, Denise makes every performance a unique and special experience. A true original, nothing compares to a performance by the exhilarating Tomasello, who is one of the most talked about and exciting performers around, with the Chicago Tribune exclaiming "let's make one thing clear about Densie Tomasello: She was cabaret before cabaret was cool."

The recipient of Chicago Cabaret Professional Gold Coast Award and winner of the After Dark Award for "Outstanding Cabaret Performer," Denise Tomasello is, without a doubt, Chicago's most exciting and in demand entertainer. This performance immediately follows her 4th consecutive sold out concerts at the Gold Coast's Drake Hotel Grand Ballroom, where she has the honor of being the first and only entertainer to ever give a concert at the legendary hotel.

She has headlined with show biz icons Don Rickles, Alan King, and Jackie Mason. Mason was so impressed by Tomasello's talent, he demanded that Denise have equal billing alongside his name at The Tropicana/Atlantic City. Mason went on to say "She is an amazing singer and a brilliant comedian. She is so natural onstage. She is the female Dean Martin."

She went onto headlining and selling out in the city's most prestigious nightclubs and concert halls: The Chicago Theatre, Park West, the Empire Room, The Pump Room, George's, Davenport's and an unprecedented, record-breaking six-year engagement at Sage's. Denise followed that with an unprecedented, two-year run at The Fairmont's Metropole Room that was greeted by audiences and the press with the excitement of Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall. The Sun Times raved "with a voice that rivals Liza Minnelli in scope... those that have heard her once can't wait to hear her again." The Tribune was equally ebullient saying "a nightclub dream....so firmly has she stamped the room her own she should stay there forever." Her record-breaking reigns at Sages and The Metropole have been compared to Bobby Short's run at The Café Carlyle in New York.

Her dazzling, renowned Chicago performances brought Denise her national recognition performers dream of and resulted in sold-out shows at the country's top nightspots and stages: New York's Town Hall and Eights Eights in Manhattan; Michael Feinstein's Cinegrill in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, and The Gardenia and Rose Tatoo in Los Angeles.

Chicago's love affair with Denise Tomasello continues, proving she is the one and only Cabaret Queen of Chicago. In the past several years,Denise has performed triumphant SRO concerts at The Auditorium, The Metropolis Performing Arts Center, Empire Room, The Drake Hotel's Grand Ballroom, The Cabaret Room at Drury Lane, two sold out shows at The Skokie Theatre, and memorable concerts at Festa Italiana.

Denise Tomasello is a must-see, one of a kind, special performer. Witness first-hand why California's Orange County Register calls Denise and her one-woman concerts "the best show of its kind in the country!" For further information and upcoming solo concerts, please visit DeniseTomasello.com, friend on Facebook or follow on Twitter @CabaretQueen.





