Chicago Summer Music Camp To Be Held In Hinsdale

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Summer Music Camp will take place July 13–17, 2026, in Hinsdale, Illinois, welcoming young musicians ages 5 to 18 of all skill levels and on all instruments. The program will be held at the Clarendon Hills campus of American Music Institute, located approximately 20 miles west of downtown Chicago.

The camp will offer a range of full-day and partial-day programs designed for beginners through advanced students. Daily instruction will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with aftercare available until 5:30 p.m. The faculty will include award-winning instructors from the American Music Institute.

An early tuition rate of $500 will be available through February 15, with regular tuition set at $600 thereafter. The camp will be open to students on all instruments, with curriculum tailored to age and experience level.

Programming will include a Beginner Camp for students ages 5–12, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., focused on instrument exploration, basic music literacy, composition, and aural skills. The Little Mozart and Young Artist Camps, open to ages 5–18 and running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include instruction in music theory and history, composition, improvisation, and chamber music.

Chicago Summer Music Camp will take place at the American Music Institute’s Clarendon Hills Campus, located at 60 55th Street in Clarendon Hills, Illinois.