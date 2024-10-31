Chicago Opera Theater Will Marks Centennial of Puccini’s Death with BOHÈME AND BEYOND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As companies around the globe celebrate the centennial of Giacomo Puccini’s death in 2024, Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago’s foremost producer of new and rarely produced operas, presents Bohème and Beyond – The Legacy of Puccini, highlighting how Puccini’s work impacted the evolution of opera and musical theater, at DePaul University’s Gannon Hall at the Holtschneider Performance Center, 2330 N. Halsted Street, in one performance only Saturday afternoon, December 7, at 3pm.

This unique concert features beloved arias and ensembles from Puccini’s operas alongside a variety of scenes from operas and musicals by composers who were influenced by the great Italian composer, including Jules Massenet, Franz Lehár, Leoš Janáček, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Samuel Barber, Gian Carlo Menotti, Daniel Catán, Huang Ruo, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Adam Guettel.

Guest artists bringing this delightful and diverse program to life include Geoffrey Agpolo (tenor), Tracy Cantin (soprano), Meghan Kasanders (soprano), Yasuko Oura (pianist and music director),

Laureano Quant (baritone), and Chaz’men Williams-Ali (tenor). Plus, Chicago Opera Theater Edlis Neeson General Director Lawrence Edelson will be joined by acclaimed dramaturg Cori Ellison throughout the concert to provide insight into the musical selections and the remarkable legacy of Puccini’s work on the composers who came after him.

“As we commemorate the centennial of Giacomo Puccini's death, this concert is a unique opportunity to not only celebrate his extraordinary legacy, but also to explore the impact his operas have had across generations and genres,” said Edelson. “By presenting excerpts from Puccini’s operas alongside pieces by composers who drew inspiration from his work, we invite audiences to reflect on how Puccini’s artistry not only continues to captivate audiences worldwide, but also how it has transcended boundaries, influencing opera and musical theater - and inspiring musical storytelling in a wide variety of ways.”

About Chicago Opera Theater

Chicago Opera Theater is a company laser-focused on living its values of expanding the tradition of opera as a living art form and supporting artists who are defining the future of opera; deepening appreciation for the breadth and depth of operatic storytelling by producing important works from throughout history that are new to Chicago audiences; increasing access to opera for audiences of all ages; and following through on commitments to equity and access – behind the scenes, on the stage, and in the audience. Since its founding in 1973, COT has grown from a grassroots community-based company to a national leader in an increasingly vibrant, diverse, and forward-looking art form. COT has staged over 160 operas, including over 90 Chicago premieres and 50 operas by American composers. COT is led by Edlis Neeson General Director Lawrence Edelson who was appointed in 2023.

