Photos: PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Summer Vacation

PlayMakers Laboratory will welcome back its original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma: Summer Vacation! This family-friendly comedy extravaganza returns for six performances only from July 26 – August 10, 2025 at the Neo-Futurist Theater. See photos from the production.

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, That’s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML’s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML’s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors’ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with perfect summertime stories – that resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

The cast includes PML company members Nick Crothers, Maddy Grady, Indira Gutiérrez Marerro, Barry Irving, Lucas Johnson, Samantha Nieves, Lee Peters, Jacqui Touchet, Allison Sokolowski and Allison Zanolli.

Production team: Linnaea Groh (Assistant Director) Daniel Parsons (Stage Manager).

Tickets ($27.50* adults, $17.50* youth under 17) are now on sale at playmakerslab.org. The press opening is Saturday, July 26 at 2 pm. *Ticket prices include a $2.50 processing fee.

Photo Credit: Kate Smith



Nick Crothers, Samantha Nieves and Allison Sokolowski

Barry Irving and Lee Peters

Maddy Grady, Indira Gutiérrez Marerro and Samantha Nieves

Allison Zanolli, Indira Gutiérrez Marerro and Allison Sokolowski

Indira Gutiérrez Marerro and Allison Zanolli

Allison Zanolli

Barry Irving

Jacqui Touchet and Nick Crothers

Indira Gutiérrez Marerro, Allison Sokolowski and Maddy Grady

Maddy Grady

Nick Crothers and Jacqui Touchet

Allison Zanolli and Indira Gutiérrez Marerro

Maddy Grady

Maddy Grady, Samantha Nieves, Allison Zanolli and Jacqui Touchet

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's That's Weird, Grandma: Summer Vacation