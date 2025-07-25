Photos: PlayMakers Laboratory's THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: Summer Vacation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PlayMakers Laboratory will welcome back its original sketch show That's Weird, Grandma: Summer Vacation! This family-friendly comedy extravaganza returns for six performances only from July 26 â€“ August 10, 2025 at the Neo-Futurist Theater. See photos from the production.

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd, Thatâ€™s Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PMLâ€™s creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PMLâ€™s ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authorsâ€™ stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories â€“ from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with perfect summertime stories â€“ that resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

The cast includes PML company members Nick Crothers, Maddy Grady, Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro, Barry Irving, Lucas Johnson, Samantha Nieves, Lee Peters, Jacqui Touchet, Allison Sokolowski and Allison Zanolli.

Production team: Linnaea Groh (Assistant Director) Daniel Parsons (Stage Manager).

Tickets ($27.50* adults, $17.50* youth under 17) are now on sale atÂ playmakerslab.org. The press opening is Saturday, July 26 at 2 pm. *Ticket prices include a $2.50 processing fee.

Photo Credit: Kate Smith



Nick Crothers, Samantha Nieves and Allison Sokolowski

Barry Irving and Lee Peters

Maddy Grady, Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro and Samantha Nieves

Allison Zanolli, Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro and Allison Sokolowski

Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro and Allison Zanolli

Allison Zanolli

Barry Irving

Jacqui Touchet and Nick Crothers

Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro, Allison Sokolowski and Maddy Grady

Maddy Grady

Nick Crothers and Jacqui Touchet

Allison Zanolli and Indira GutiÃ©rrez Marerro

Maddy Grady

Maddy Grady, Samantha Nieves, Allison Zanolli and Jacqui Touchet

The cast of PlayMakers Laboratory's That's Weird, Grandma: Summer Vacation