Video: Watch Brittney Mack Perform 'The Color Purple' at the Goodman Theatre

The production will be on stage through August 3.

By: Jul. 16, 2025
Watch Brittney Mack and the cast of The Color Purple perform the reprise of the title song in The Goodman Theatre's production. This "beautiful ode to humanity" (Chicago Theatre Review) will be on stage through August 3. '

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray. The musical tells the story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South. 

Brown’s 21-member company is led by prolific Chicago talent—including Brittney Mack as Celie; Aerie Williams as Shug Avery; Evan Tyrone Martin as Mister; Nicole Michelle Haskins as Sofia; Gilbert Domally as Harpo; Shantel Renee Cribbs as Nettie; Daryn Whitney Harrell as Squeak; and more.




