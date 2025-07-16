Video: Watch Brittney Mack Perform 'The Color Purple' at the Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Brittney Mack and the cast of The Color Purple perform the reprise of the title song in The Goodman Theatre's production. This "beautiful ode to humanity" (Chicago Theatre Review) will be on stage through August 3. '

Twenty years since its original Broadway debut, the musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel by Alice Walker with a book by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The musical tells the story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South.