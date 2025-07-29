Beverly Theatre Guild to Hold Auditions for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beverly Theatre Guild

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RELEASE DATE: July 29, 2025

PRESS CONTACT: Rose Murphy, Publicity Director; publicitychair@beverlytheatreguild.org

Open Auditions Announced for Beverly Theatre Guild's Production of Singin' in the Rain

Chicago, IL: The Beverly Theatre Guild (BTG) is excited to announce auditions for its 63rd season opener, Singin' in the Rain. This beloved classic is scheduled to be performed on October 17, 18 and 19, 2025, at the Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy, home of BTG.

Singin' in the Rain will be staged by veteran Director Fred Eberle, with Assistant Direction by Sheilah O'Grady-Krajniak. Music Director Sharon Mason will be teaming with Associate Music Director Michael Barr-Schinzel to bring the music to life. The choreography will be done by Northwestern alum Erin Soko. This popular show for all ages is being produced by Jean Friend and Camika Harding.

Auditions are scheduled for August 11th and 12th at the Baer Theater, 2153 West 111th Street in Chicago. Callbacks will be held on August 13th, if necessary. Detailed information, character descriptions, and the sign-up schedule can be found at https://www.wejoinin.com/sheets/dgbjq

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago's longest running community theatre company. BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy. Information on BTG may be found at beverlytheatreguild.org.

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

Music published by EMI, all rights administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

(Original Movie Choreography by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen)

Produced by Arrangement with Maurice Rosenfield, Lois F. Rosenfield and Cindy Pritzker, Inc.

PERFORMANCES DATES:

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 2:00 pm

TICKETS:

TICKETS WILL BE ON SALE SOON!

Adults: $25, Active U.S. Military/Seniors/BTG Members: $23

Ask about Student & Group Rates

773.BTG.TIXS (284.8497)

www.beverlytheatreguild.org

VENUE:

THE BAER THEATER at MORGAN PARK ACADEMY

2153 W. 111TH STREET, CHICAGO 60643

Singin' in the Rain is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance matierals are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

The Beverly Theatre Guild is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code.

All donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.