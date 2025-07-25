Cast Set for SURINDERELLA Pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Rifco Theatre in association with Watford Palace Theatre and Imagine Theatre have unveiled the cast for its upcoming production of SURINDERELLA, a vibrant Desi twist on the classic fairy tale. SURINDERELLA premieres at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September.



Leading the cast is Sonya Venugopal as Surinder, whose credits include Rani in the Broadway production of Life Of Pi. Sonya was also alternate Pi in the UK & International tours. Joining her is Rory Dulku as Prince Kavi, alongside Bhavini Manoj Sheth as the enchanting Devi Godmother and Dhruv Ravi as Kavi’s right hand man Babloo. The selfie-obsessed, Insta-vlogging stepsisters Lovely and Bubbly will be played by Neil Varu and Raheem Payne, whilst Leela Kapil and Natasha Bacarese-Hamilton will share the role of Basanti the cow, Surinder’s Best Friend. Ensemble members will be played by Kuldeep Goswami and Kiran Kaanan.



Pravesh Kumar, Rifco Theatre’s Artistic Director and the writer of SURINDERELLA, said: “SURINDERELLA has been close to my heart for years - born from a deep love of authentic British South Asian stories and a belief that our stages should reflect the communities they serve. We’re so proud of this talented, dynamic cast who truly bring the show to life. With its bold Desi twist on a classic panto, SURINDERELLA celebrates working-class voices, cultural pride, and the power of self-discovery.



The phenomenal response and record-breaking pre-sales show there’s a real hunger for stories that celebrate us all. It’s been a joy to see the show resonate so widely, and I can’t wait for people to meet Surinder and her crew."



Ameet Chana, Rifco Theatre’s Associate Director and Director of SURINDERELLA said: "Meeting so many new faces during the casting process was incredible. It's truly refreshing and reassuring to see such a wealth of fresh British South Asian talent. I'm beyond excited about the team we've assembled for SURINDERELLA; every cast and creative member brings a unique flair. This show is already a creatively enriching experience, and I can't wait to get into rehearsals with these talented individuals to create something truly magical. See you in The Bolly-Woods!"

