Tickets Now On Sale for DREAM HOU$E at Refracted Theatre Company

Refracted Theatre Company has announced that single tickets are now on sale for its sixth season opener, Dream Hou$e by Eliana Pipes, directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. The production will run September 12 – October 18, 2025, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are available now.

Winner of the Kendeda Award and Steinberg Playwriting Award, Dream Hou$e follows two sisters who appear on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. As the show devolves into the surreal, one sister unearths ancestral trauma while the other reckons with the cost of chasing the American Dream. Pipes’ biting and imaginative comedy explores themes of identity, legacy, and the cultural cost of “progress.”

The cast includes Jacki Hydock, Elena Victoria Feliz, Ashlyn Lozano, Collin Quinn Rice, Melody Murray, Madison Hill, Victoria Angelina Cruz, Jessica Little, Spencer Diaz Tootle, and Grey Sindaco. The creative team features direction by Laura Alcalá Baker with scenic design by Eleanor Kahn, lighting by Sierra Walker, sound by Ethan Korvne, and media design by John Boesche.

Previews begin Friday, September 12, with a press opening on Thursday, September 18. Performances will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $12–$40.