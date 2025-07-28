Music of the Baroque to Present THE CHICAGO WATER MUSIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music of the Baroque will present the return of The Chicago Water Music, an extraordinary outdoor performance staged on the Chicago River. This year's concert takes place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 PM, and will feature a brand-new element: "Hallelujah, Chicago," a citywide singalong of the "Hallelujah" Chorus from Handel's beloved Messiah.

The Chicago Water Music transforms the Chicago River and the surrounding architecture into a grand concert hall, as Music Director Dame Jane Glover leads highlights from Handel's Water Music, Music for the Royal Fireworks, and choral favorites while traveling down the river on Shoreline Sightseeing's "Bright Star" boat. Joining the Music of the Baroque Chorus and Orchestra will be students from "Strong Voices," the ensemble's choral education program in seven Chicago public high schools in neighborhoods including Englewood, Pullman, and Chatham. The boat will proceed from Ogden Slip to Merchandise Mart, with a pause near Merchandise Mart so listeners may enjoy the full musical experience. The program will be repeated at LaSalle and Clark Streets, culminating in "Hallelujah, Chicago"-the mass singalong to the "Hallelujah" Chorus-before returning to Ogden Slip.

"Handel composed Water Music to be performed in the open air," commented Dame Jane Glover. "It was a dream last year to lead this joyful music on the Chicago River amidst the architectural beauty of one of my favorite cities-quite unlike anything I've experienced. And this year, when the entire city joins us in singing the 'Hallelujah' Chorus, I imagine the whole river will resonate with joy."

Two Audience Boats will accompany the "Bright Star," giving listeners the opportunity to enjoy the unique event from the water. Audience Boat tickets are $150 and include a complimentary bar. Exclusive presale access to Audience Boat tickets for Music of the Baroque 2025-26 subscribers begins at 10 am on July 25, 2025. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the public at 10 am on August 4, 2025, when single tickets to the ensemble's 2025-26 season also go on sale. The Chicago Water Music may also be viewed easily from the Riverwalk and surrounding bridges.