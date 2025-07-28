Sarah Ruhl's HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE to Kick Off Redtwist Theatre's 21st Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redtwist Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, the launch of its 2025 - 2026 season, “Defiant Femmes.” How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, is written by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Elizabeth Swanson and movement directed by Sarah Scanlon, August 14 - September 21 at its home in Edgewater.

George is meandering through the American dream - she has a house in the suburbs, a loving husband and a young daughter. What more could she want? Isn’t she on the road to a happy ending? In How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, Sarah Ruhl (Chicago native and author of Eurydice and In The Next Room, or the Vibrator Play) challenges the white picket ideal, blurs the line between friends and lovers and asks all of us to grow beyond the constraints of monogamy.

The How to Transcend a Happy Marriage cast includes Carlos Treviño (he/him, Paul), Joshua Servantez* (he/him, David), Monique Marshaun* (she/her, Jane), Nate Hall (he/him, Freddie), Shaina Toledo (she/her, Pip), Tatiana Pavela (she/her, George), Elonie Quick (she/her, Jenna), Joe Zarrow (he/him, Michael), Sam Ramirez (he/him, Paul U/S), Jeremy Neale Cox (he/they, David U/S), Arabella DeLucco (she/her, Jane U/S), Drake St Pierre (he/him, Freddie U/S), Aneshia Morishita (she/her, Pip U/S), Emilie Soghomonian (she/her, George U/S), Kelcy Taylor (she/her, Jenna U/S) and Jeff Brain* (he/him, Michael U/S).



The How to Transcend a Happy Marriage Production Team includes Elizabeth Swanson (they/she, director); Sarah Scanlon (she/her, movement director); Shay Gordon (they/them, production stage manager) Kendall Phillips (she/her, assistant director);Marquecia Jordan (she/her, costumer designer); Paige Bosler (she/her, props designer); Caleb McAndrew (he/him, technical director); Harper Justus (she/her, sound designer); Korey Joseph (he/him, dramaturg), Rose Johnson (they/them, scenic designer); Eric Watkins (he/him, lighting designer), Raine DeDominici* (they/she, production manager); Dusty Brown* (they/them, executive artistic director) and Eileen Dixon* (she/they, casting director/producing artistic director).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member