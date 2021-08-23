Chicago Magic Lounge Presents NICK DIFFATTE: OFFBEAT, Beginning October 6

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago's home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with Nick Diffatte: Offbeat, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 6 - December 22, 2021. Nick Diffatte: Offbeat is an evening of dry humor, quick wit, and incredible skill, combining a lifetime of experience in magic and the variety arts into an interactive comedy experience. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Nick Diffatte has taken the scene by storm and is quickly becoming one of the most talked about and in demand comedy variety acts working today. His unique approach has been called a "breath of fresh air" and has led to appearances at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, The Late Late Show on CBS, has won multiple awards, and landed him in comedy clubs across the country. Nick takes the format of a standard "Magic Show" and turns it completely on its head and has audiences laughing uncontrollably from beginning to end.

Nick Diffatte: Offbeat will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, October 6 - December 22, 2021 (except November 24, 2021). Tickets are priced $40 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row). Tickets go on sale August 23, 2021.

Chicago Magic Lounge will add performances of its most popular show, The Signature Show, this holiday season. Nightly 7pm performances December 26 - December 30, 2021. Tickets for holiday week performances are priced at $50-$55 (Standard); $65-$75 (Premium, includes 654 Club admission) and will go on sale in October

The Signature Show was conceived in 2015 as an homage to the historic, Chicago magic bar scene. Experience close-up magic right at your table during the cocktail hour, followed by an hour of stage magic featuring masters of their craft performing feats of prestidigitation and sleight of hand. Guests who purchase Premium tickets (Front Row, Main Floor Cabaret, Main Floor Banquette) are invited to an exclusive performance of close-up magic directly after the main stage show in our 43-seat close-up gallery, The 654 Club.

Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge performances are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com. Chicago Magic Lounge is a 21+ venue. Ages 16+ allowed to ticketed shows with a legal guardian. For the health and safety of our staff, guests and community, you must be fully vaccinated to enter the premises.

