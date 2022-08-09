Chicago Humanities Festival Announces September Events

This September, Chicago Humanities Festival kicks off fall with a month-long celebration of the arts through a series of experiential events featuring famed Chicago artists, acts, and locations.

The season kicks-off on Sunday, September 11th at the South Shore Cultural Center for "Cooler By the Lake: South Shore Arts Party" a day-long celebration of the creativity of the South Side in partnership with South Shore Works. The day will include collaborative art installations, live music, poetry readings, neighborhood tours, and inspiring conversations with popular presenters. Spend a day hopping from a foodie experience with renowned chef and author Michael Twitty to a podcast taping of Some of My Best Friends Are... featuring Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Ben Austen, two South Side natives for a talk about community, race, and friendship. Enjoy a picnic while listening to Chosen Few DJs. Add your creative touch to a collaborative art installation from the Floating Museum or take a mural workshop from artist Dorian Sylvain. End the day with rousing performances by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and the Great Black Music Ensemble.

Later in the month on Saturday, September 17th, Chicago musician Angel Bat Dawid (a powerful Chicago voice who was NYC Winter Jazzfest artist-in-residence this past year) presents a new ensemble piece, Peace: A Suite for Skylanding, A Mended Petal Odyssey, for over twenty musicians, written specifically to honor Yoko Ono's Skylanding in Jackson Park as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Then, on September 18th, Chicago artist Sam Kirk will also provide walking tours of the famed Pilsen murals-including her own masterpieces.

"We're excited to launch our season on the South Side, with some of Chicago's most remarkable artists, performers, and thinkers," says Executive Director Phillip Bahar. "This is just the beginning of an exciting Fall Festival featuring over 40 in-person events, including provocative and inspiring programs, conversations, and performances across Chicago. As always, the Chicago Humanities Festival will explore the critical civic, social and cultural issues of our moment, connecting the vital voices of our time with passionate Chicago audiences."

Details of the upcoming Fall Festival will be announced soon. Two teasers: Everybody Loves Raymond creator and star of Somebody Feed Phil, Phil Rosenthal will entertain audiences with stories of food and laughter--including a photo line for those who purchase a pre-signed book. And beloved photographer of the Obama presidency Pete Souza will join political advisor David Axelrod for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Oval Office-presented in partnership with University of Chicago's Institute of Politics. These are just two of the uplifting, engaging programs that CHF will bring to a neighborhood near you later this fall. For more information and updates check back at ChicagoHumanities.org