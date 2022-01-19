Chicago Humanities Festival Announces First Event Of 2022: Bob Odenkirk & Tim Meadows

Chicago Humanities Festival announces its first program of 2022: a conversation between Bob Odenkirk and Tim Meadows. The two are teaming up to discuss Odenkirk's new memoir, Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama, at the Music Box Theater on March 2nd.

Both Odenkirk and Meadows started their careers at Chicago's Second City before moving onto Saturday Night Live. Odenkirk is a native of the Chicago area, growing up in Naperville. Meadows is another Midwesterner from Michigan. At CHF, the two will come together to talk about Odenkirk's memoir and what starting their comedy careers here in Chicago has meant to them.

"We're proud to kick off an exciting year of programs with two popular comedians who began their careers right here in Chicago," said Phillip Bahar, CHF's Executive Director. "The conversation will celebrate Chicago's powerful impact on American culture and give us insights into an actor who bridges genres with each new role."

Odenkirk's memoir has been described as "essential" by Entertainment Weekly and "hilarious" by AV Club. In it, Odenkirk explores the highs and lows of his long career in showbiz - including stories about Mr. Show, Breaking Bad, and his current hit series now in production on its final season, Better Call Saul. He also talks about what it's like to reinvent himself as an action star at the age of fifty.

CHF is committed to the safety of its presenters and audiences. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Please check the website and your ticket information for Covid protocols.

This is the Chicago Humanities Festival's first event of 2022. Tune in soon for more announcements about many more exciting programs coming up this spring and throughout the year.

For tickets, please visit chicagohumanities.org.