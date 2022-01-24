Chicago Children's Theatre Postpones In-Person Premiere Of LEONARDO! To Fall 2022

Chicago Children's Theatre has postponed its presentation of Manual Cinema's Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster to fall 2022 for the health and safety of its audience, cast, crew and staff.

"We look forward to sharing the production with you when it can be enjoyed safely and to its fullest," assured the company in an announcement to subscribers and ticket holders. Leonardo! was originally set for in-person performances January 29-February 27, 2022.

Ticket holders have already been contacted individually to arrange a credit toward a future CCT program, a tax deductible donation of the ticket value, or a refund. Note: Everyone who selects either the credit or donation option may request to be placed on a waitlist to receive free tickets to a limited-attendance dress rehearsal this fall of Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster.

﻿Plans are still on track for Chicago Children's Theatre's spring world premiere Carmela Full of Wishes, adapted from the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson (Last Stop on Market Street).

Performances are slated April 23-May 22, 2022 at Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. Single tickets are on sale now at chicagochildrenstheatre.org.